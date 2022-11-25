Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.49. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,013. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

