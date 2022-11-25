Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.04. 15,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,162. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The stock has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

