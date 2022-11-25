Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 12.4% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $79,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

