Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 46,200 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,145. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.