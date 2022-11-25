Parcion Private Wealth LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.17. 40,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453,393. The company has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

