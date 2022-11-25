Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.95

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $13.67. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 43,364 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park Aerospace Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $279.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

