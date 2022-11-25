PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.2% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 637,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,360 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 45.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $197.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

