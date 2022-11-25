PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,103,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971,228 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of PayPal worth $216,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 28.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 637,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,784,000 after buying an additional 140,360 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 45.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.88. 110,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,566,845. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $197.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.