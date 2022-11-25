PB Investment Partners L.P. Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 12.4% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,474,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $302.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

