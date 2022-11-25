PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.
PCTEL Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 366.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.