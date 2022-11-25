PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 366.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

PCTEL Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

