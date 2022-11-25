PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CBRE Group reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.63.
PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %
PENN Entertainment stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $54.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
