Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.04

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 1266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 303,869 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,782,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 976,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 286,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,924,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.