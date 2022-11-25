Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.04

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 1266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
