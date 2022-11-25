Peter C. Gerstberger Sells 6,759 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Peter C. Gerstberger sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $19,601.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,728.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Honest Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Honest stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honest Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Honest by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $4,175,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $997,000. Mirova bought a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

