Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.67) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 470 ($5.56) to GBX 370 ($4.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 358.75 ($4.24).

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 284.80 ($3.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,198.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 306.61. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 493.60 ($5.84).

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

