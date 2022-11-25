Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.67) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 470 ($5.56) to GBX 370 ($4.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 358.75 ($4.24).
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
Shares of PETS opened at GBX 284.80 ($3.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,198.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 306.61. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 493.60 ($5.84).
Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.
Featured Articles
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.