Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

