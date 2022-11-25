Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $88.57

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.57 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 86.30 ($1.02). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 349,425 shares changing hands.

Picton Property Income Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.57. The stock has a market cap of £476.30 million and a PE ratio of 586.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

