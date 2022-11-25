Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $536,800.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,038,647.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Plexus Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.39. 58,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.
Institutional Trading of Plexus
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.