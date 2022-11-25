Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $536,800.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXSGet Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,038,647.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.39. 58,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Plexus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Plexus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Plexus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

