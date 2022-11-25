Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $108,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,663.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plexus Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

