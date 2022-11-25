Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper Sells 2,000 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Post Price Performance

POST stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.09. 12,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

