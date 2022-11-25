PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.11

PotCoin (POT) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $376,584.44 and approximately $5.11 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00461977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001680 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017989 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001411 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

