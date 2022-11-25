PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PPL by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 397,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,803 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PPL by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 137,153 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in PPL by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PPL Trading Up 1.3 %

PPL Announces Dividend

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.