PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.03. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15,987 shares trading hands.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

