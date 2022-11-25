Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 68,489 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,489 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Ocwen Financial Price Performance

About Ocwen Financial

Shares of OCN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,357. The company has a market cap of $258.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 18.74.

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.