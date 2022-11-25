Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners makes up approximately 2.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 3,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.