Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.95. 11,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.00 and its 200-day moving average is $202.79.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.