Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. TechnipFMC accounts for about 1.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.15% of TechnipFMC worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $40,881,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 59,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,628,614. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TechnipFMC Profile

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.