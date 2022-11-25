Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $587,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 43.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 182,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.71. 24,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

