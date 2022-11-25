Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.94 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 89,036 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $138.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $373.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

