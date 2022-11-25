Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

CSL traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $260.83. 6,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,573. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.65 and its 200-day moving average is $269.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

