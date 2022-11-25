Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.5 %

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

MOS traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $51.37. 41,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

