Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $712,000 Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 201.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Bally’s Stock Performance

NYSE BALY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $24.16. 4,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,087. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

