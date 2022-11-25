Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 18.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Perficient by 4.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Perficient by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Perficient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 50,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Perficient by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,650 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Perficient Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,981. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $141.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.