Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after acquiring an additional 608,837 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 462,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $147.90. 786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,841. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

