Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,730. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46.

