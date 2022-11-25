Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,445 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.6% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $112.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,553. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.70.

