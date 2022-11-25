Private Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 187,921 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,673,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,993,000 after buying an additional 1,850,217 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 165,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 264,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,777,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.