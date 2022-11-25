Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 7.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DVLU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

