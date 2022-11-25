Private Advisory Group LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 200,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,020,876. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

