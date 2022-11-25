Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,053 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $114.34. The stock had a trading volume of 127,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,653,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $470.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

