Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $528.03. 2,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.91 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

