ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Critical Comparison

Adverum Biotechnologies and ProKidney are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adverum Biotechnologies and ProKidney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 ProKidney 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 322.18%. ProKidney has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.80%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than ProKidney.

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -59.42% -40.20% ProKidney N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and ProKidney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 9.45 -$145.54 million ($1.57) -0.45 ProKidney N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A

ProKidney has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Summary

ProKidney beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; Cornell University; GenSight; Lexeo; and Virovek. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

