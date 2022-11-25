Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.70 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Prom has a total market cap of $79.70 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00026499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,480.59 or 0.99999308 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010428 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00235550 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.19993708 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,949,948.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

