Prometeus Market Capitalization Achieves $83.37 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. Prometeus has a market cap of $83.37 million and approximately $428,694.47 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00026206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.03 or 0.08378043 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00483914 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.68 or 0.29690071 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

