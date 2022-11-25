Prudential PLC Acquires 155 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE AWK opened at $151.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $145.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About American Water Works



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

