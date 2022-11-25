Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

