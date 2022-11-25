Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 38,729 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 380.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 589,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 467,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 693,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $49.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.89 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

