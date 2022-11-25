Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

