Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,062 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $47.66 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

