Prudential PLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $141.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

