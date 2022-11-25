Prudential PLC Sells 1,669 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

MET stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.